JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Costs of Zika fight rise to nearly $30M in Miami-Dade County


Published: Wed, May 3, 2017 @ 9:32 a.m.

MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade County plans to hire a full-time entomologist in its increasingly costly fight against the Zika virus.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2pHBhVP ) reports the county’s budget to combat the mosquito-borne virus is nearing $30 million. That figure is based on a contracting request the Miami-Dade County Commission approved Tuesday.

A spokesman for County Mayor Carlos Gimenez says the county has spent about $25 million since June 2016. The request includes additional costs the county will ask the state to cover.

A Zika outbreak in Miami’s Wynwood arts district last year was the first on the U.S. mainland and lingered more than a month.

Gimenez told commissioners the county conducted nearly 51,000 mosquito inspections after the Zika infections were confirmed.

The latest request details $5 million for insecticide, including larvae-killing tablets dropped into 150,000 storm drains.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes