CANFIELD — City council, by a 3-1 vote, approved an ordinance prohibiting medical marijuana cultivation, processors and retail dispensaries at its meeting tonight.

Councilman Joe LoCicero and city attorney Mark Fortunato were quick to point out the ordinance could be changed if council determined lifting the prohibition on medical marijuana businesses would benefit Canfield.

Councilman John Morvay opposed the measure, arguing the prohibition, even if lifted in the future, would send a message to marijuana-related business owners the city would not be supportive of the businesses.

Mayor Bernie Kosar, Sr. was strongly in support of the ordinance and said he had adjudicated too many marijuana-related cases in mayor’s court to support its presence in the city.