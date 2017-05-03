JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Canfield council approves ordinance prohibiting marijuana-cultivation in the city


Published: Wed, May 3, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

CANFIELD — City council, by a 3-1 vote, approved an ordinance prohibiting medical marijuana cultivation, processors and retail dispensaries at its meeting tonight.

Councilman Joe LoCicero and city attorney Mark Fortunato were quick to point out the ordinance could be changed if council determined lifting the prohibition on medical marijuana businesses would benefit Canfield.

Councilman John Morvay opposed the measure, arguing the prohibition, even if lifted in the future, would send a message to marijuana-related business owners the city would not be supportive of the businesses.

Mayor Bernie Kosar, Sr. was strongly in support of the ordinance and said he had adjudicated too many marijuana-related cases in mayor’s court to support its presence in the city.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes