WARREN

Ian Friedman, attorney for Bresha Meadows, told Judge Pamela Rintala of Trumbull County Juvenile Court that Bresha, 15, should be allowed to leave juvenile detention pending her trial, scheduled for May 22.

She’s been in detention since shortly after the death of her father, Jonathan Meadows Sr., 41, July 28, 2016, at their home on Hunter Street Northwest. She’s charged with aggravated murder in his death.

Friedman said Wednesday that Bresha could be released to her aunt, a Cleveland police officer, and she could be placed on electronically monitored house arrest with a requirement that she be in the presence of an adult at all times.

Judge Rintala is expected to rule on the request for Bresha’s release Monday at another pretrial hearing.

Friedman told Judge Rintala that Bresha needs mental-health treatment that she cannot get in the juvenile detention center.

Bresha’s family hired Sandra McPherson, professor emeritus of the school of psychology at Fielding Graduate University to assess Bresha’s mental health. Thw assessment showed that she has mental-health issues that need to be treated, Friedman said. It would be too expensive to bring treatment professionals to the detention center, he said.

“There is nothing about her conduct while she’s been detained to suggest she’s a danger to anyone else,” Friedman said.

But Stanley Elkins, assistant county prosecutor, said Friedman’s remarks are based on the presumption that Bresha’s actions the day of the homicide were the result of abuse by her father. Friedman and members of Bresha’s family have told reporters that Jonathan Meadows Sr.’s abusiveness lead up to his killing.

“There is no evidence of that,” Elkins said of Jonathan Meadows being abusive. Court records indicate Jonathan Meadows had no criminal record. But Bresha’s mother, Brandi Meadows, alleged in 2011 documents filed in family court that Jonathan Meadows Sr. was extremely controlling and abusive.

“In the 17 years of our marriage, he has cut me, broke my ribs, fingers, the blood vessels in my hand, my mouth, blackened my eyes,” Brandi Meadows wrote in asking for the protection order.

