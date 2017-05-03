YOUNGSTOWN

Two defendants in a case involving prostitution at a licensed Austintown massage parlor pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Lou A. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

In both cases, the prosecution recommended probation in exchange for the defendants’ cooperation in an ongoing investigation, and the judge granted the prosecution’s motion to seal their plea agreements from public view because of that investigation.

Unsuk Cho, 64, of Vestal Road, pleaded guilty to money laundering and promoting prostitution.

Richard R. Thompson, 40, of Diehl South Road, Leavittsburg, pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution.

Both will be sentenced at a later date.

The plea hearing for Song A. Westphal, 65, of New Road, was postponed due to her “very serious medical condition,” the judge said.

All of the charges in the indictment were felonies.

The indictment said the enterprise was incorporated in 2013 as 76 Venture Inc. by Grace L. Sciarra, 31, of Leavittsburg, and licensed by Austintown Township to operate as a massage parlor at 5325 76 Drive.

Sciarra was sentenced last August by Judge Maureen A. Sweeney to two years’ probation with 100 hours of community service after she pleaded guilty to one count each of promoting prostitution and money laundering.

