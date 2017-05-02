Staff and wire report

NEW YORK

“Come From Away,” which was co-produced by Youngstown natives Terry McNicholas and Molly Morris, earned seven Tony Award nominations, including best book, original score, lighting and direction. The musical is set in the small Newfoundland town of Gander, which opened its arms and homes to some 7,000 airline passengers diverted there when the U.S. government shut down its airspace on 9/11.

The Tony Awards nominations were revealed this morning.

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” a sung-through musical that dramatizes a 70-page melodrama at the center of Leo Tolstoy’s “War and Peace,” earned a leading 12 Tony Award nominations.

Josh Groban earned a nod for portraying — in a fat suit — an unhappy husband in “Natasha.” His musical will now compete for the best new musical Tony with “Come From Away,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Groundhog Day.”

The best play nominees are “Sweat,” “Oslo,” “Indecent” and “A Doll’s House, Part 2.”

The best play revivals are “August Wilson’s Jitney,” “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes,” “Present Laughter” and “Six Degrees of Separation.”

Andy Karl earned his third Tony nominations as the star of the musical “Groundhog Day,” based on the much-loved 1993 movie about a jaded weatherman forced to live the same day over, with Karl starring in the Bill Murray role of Phil Connors.

The Bette Midler-led revival of “Hello, Dolly!” was the second-highest nominated show this season with 10 nods. The quirky coming-of-age musical “Dear Evan Hansen” earned nine.

Here is a list of Tony nominations in major categories:

Best Musical: “Come From Away,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Groundhog Day The Musical,” “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”

Best Play: “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” “Indecent,” “Oslo,” “Sweat.

Best Book of a Musical: “Come From Away,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Groundhog Day The Musical,” “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “Come From Away,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Groundhog Day The Musical,” “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”

Best Revival of a Play: “August Wilson’s Jitney,” “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes,” “Present Laughter,” “Six Degrees of Separation.”

Best Revival of a Musical: “Falsettos,” “Hello, Dolly!” “Miss Saigon.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Denis Arndt, “Heisenberg”: Chris Cooper, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”; Corey Hawkins, “Six Degrees of Separation”; Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”; Jefferson Mays, “Oslo.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Cate Blanchett, “The Present”; Jennifer Ehle, “Oslo”; Sally Field, “The Glass Menagerie”; Laura Linney, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”; Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christian Borle, “Falsettos”; Josh Groban, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”; Andy Karl, “Groundhog Day The Musical”; David Hyde Pierce, “Hello, Dolly!”; Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Denee Benton, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”; Christine Ebersole, “War Paint”; Patti LuPone, “War Paint”; Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”; Eva Noblezada, “Miss Saigon.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov, “Oslo”; Danny DeVito, “Arthur Miller’s The Price”; Nathan Lane, “The Front Page”; Richard Thomas, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”; John Douglas Thompson, “August Wilson’s Jitney.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Johanna Day, “Sweat”; Jayne Houdyshell, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”; Cynthia Nixon, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”; Condola Rashad, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”; Michelle Wilson, “Sweat.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”; Mike Faist, “Dear Evan Hansen”; Andrew Rannells, “Falsettos”; Lucas Steele, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”; Brandon Uranowitz, “Falsettos.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kate Baldwin, “Hello, Dolly!”; Stephanie J. Block, “Falsettos”; Jenn Colella, “Come From Away”; Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”; Mary Beth Peil, “Anastasia.”