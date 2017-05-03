JOBS
Warren man indicted on robbery, kidnapping charges


Published: Tue, May 2, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

Zachary E. Bradford, 35, of 1087 Perkinswood Boulevard SE and North Highland Avenue in Girard, was indicted today on three counts of aggravated robbery and three counts of kidnapping in the armed robbery April 25 at Direct Jewelry Outlet on state Route 46 in Niles.

He faces a possible 60 years in prison.

Police say Bradford, who told jail officials he was born in Detroit, was one of three people who walked into the store about 12:30 p.m. wearing a mask and holding a gun.

Police say a second suspect was questioned but not charged and a third suspect got away.

Read more about the case in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

