Westbound traffic on Interstate 76 between Bailey Road and state Route 534 is backed up after two tractor trailers were involved in an accident.
A dispatcher for the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said he did not have many details, but one of the drivers was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
The dispatcher did not know how long it would take for the accident scene to be cleaned up.
