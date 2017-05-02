WARREN — Two men were indicted today on murder charges in separate homicides last week, one in Liberty Township and one in Mesopotamia Township.

Sean Clemens, 33, of Churchill Hubbard Road was indicted on death-penalty-level charges in last week's death of his elderly neighbor.

Clemens will be arraigned at 1:30 Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on charges of aggravated murder with specifications of aggravating circumstances and one count of attempted aggravated murder in the death of Jane L. Brown, 84, who lived across the street from Clemens.

Dr. Germaniuk, Trumbull County coroner, ruled her death a homicide as a result of blunt dramatic injuries and an incision of the neck.

Brown was found dead in her home at about 6:15 a.m. April 24 after neighbors called 911 about noises coming from a wooded area a couple of hundred yards away.

Police arrested Clemens, 33, later that day. He is in the county jail not eligible to make bond.

Douglas S. Day, 23, of Mesopotamia Township, was indicted today on aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in the death of his girlfriend's mother and wounding of his girlfriend April 25 at their home on state Route 87.

He will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday in common pleas court.

Day's charges do not contain specifications that would allow for Day to get the death penalty.

Police say Day killed Cathryn Lambert, 48, of Stow, with a gunshot to the neck and injured his girlfriend Tiffany Lambert, 26, by shooting her.

Investigators said Lambert was picking up her daughter after Tiffany had an argument with Day.

The shootings occurred at the home where Tiffany Lambert and Day lived at about 11:35 p.m. in the 4000 block of state Route 87, which is just west of the state Route 87 and state Route 534 intersection.

Tiffany was taken to Geauga County Hospital for treatment.

Day was arrested a few hours later at his mother’s house in Roaming Shores, Ashtabula County. He remains in the county jail in lieu of $1 million bond.