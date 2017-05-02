JOBS
Storm debris leaves some Mill Creek roads closed


Published: Tue, May 2, 2017 @ 10:09 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The following roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed until further notice due to storm debris, the MetroParks announced this morning: Calvary Run Drive, Price Road, Birch Hill Drive, and Chestnut Hill Drive.

Damage was reported around the Mahoning Valley Monday after a storm swept through the area. Another storm – what the National Weather Service later identified as a “wet microburst” – hit a section of Boardman on Sunday.

