YOUNGSTOWN

The following roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed until further notice due to storm debris, the MetroParks announced this morning: Calvary Run Drive, Price Road, Birch Hill Drive, and Chestnut Hill Drive.

Damage was reported around the Mahoning Valley Monday after a storm swept through the area. Another storm – what the National Weather Service later identified as a “wet microburst” – hit a section of Boardman on Sunday.