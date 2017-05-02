YOUNGSTOWN

Police investigating a stabbing early Monday afternoon at a West Side home discovered a marijuana growing operation.

Reports said officers were called about 1 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of North Dunlap Avenue after a 30-year-old man who was on his way to the hospital called 911 and told dispatchers he was stabbed in the chest there.

As police were questioning a man and woman who listed the home as their address, Alexis DiGiacomo, 25 and Samuel Johntony, 27, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the basement. Officers went there and found a large jar of marijuana in a bathtub. They then guarded the home while they wrote up an application for a search warrant.

When the warrant was served, police found 10 full grown marijuana plants, several marijuana pipes and a large plastic tub full of marijuana, reports said.

Reports said DiGiacomo told police Johntony and the stabbing victim were arguing before the victim was stabbed. The victim is listed in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Johntony had a head wound but refused treatment, reports said. No charges have been filed yet for the stabbing, but DiGiacomo and Johntony were both booked into the Mahoning County jail on drug charges. They are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.