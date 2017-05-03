POLAND

Village council approved Marc Cossette as the new interim councilman after Mayor Tim Sicafuse appointed him at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Cossette previously served 12 years as councilman before retiring two years ago.

Cossette will replace late Councilman Bob Limmer, who died of congestive heart failure March 29.

“He was a great guy, and he really affected me when he passed, and I felt right that I’d step in,” Cossette said.

Council will swear him in at its next meeting May 16. Cossette will serve for the rest of the year.

In other business, the council gave first reading for the replacement Poland Municipal Forest Ordinance. The ordinance will replace the old forest-management plan first implemented in the 1930s with a plan recently commissioned by the forest board.

The topic of forest management has proven to be somewhat controversial, with some community members calling for more active upkeep of the 262-acre property and others saying it should be left in its natural state.

Council said a copy of the newly revised ordinance will be available today online on the village’s website.