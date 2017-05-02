AUSTINTOWN — A man is charged with using a gun while intoxicated after accidentally shooting his flat-screen TV Monday morning, according to a report.

Patrick Fleischer, 36, of Austintown, told police he had four beers and fell asleep on his semi-automatic handgun. He woke up and was attempting to carry the gun and two loaded magazines when the gun slipped and he squeezed it, firing a bullet through the television into the wall of his New Road home.

Fleischer is scheduled for arraignment at 1 p.m. on May 15 in Mahoning County Area Court.