WARREN — Zachary E. Bradford, 35, of 1087 Perkinswood Blvd. Southeast and North Highland Avenue in Girard, was indicted Tuesday on three counts of aggravated robbery and three counts of kidnapping in the armed robbery at Direct Jewelry Outlet on state Route 46 in Niles April 25.

Police say Bradford, who told jail officials he was born in Detroit, was one of three people who walked into the store at about 12:30 p.m. wearing a mask and holding a gun who robbed the store.

Police say a second suspect was questioned but not charged, and a third suspect got away.

A witness to the robbery provided police with a license plate for the minivan the three used to leave the scene, and police converged on the 1087 Perkinswood Blvd. address.

Multiple people fled on foot, but Bradford was among the two who were detained. Several police departments assisted with the search, including Warren, the sheriff's office and Howland.

Police found items stolen from the store inside the Perkinswood address.

Bradford is scheduled fro arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. if convicted, he could get about 60 years in prison.