John McNally defeated Tito Brown for mayor in 2013 by 142 votes.

Tuesday night, they had a rematch, and the results were quite different.

Brown will advance to a November challenge and McNally will step aside in January.

At 10 a.m. today, Brown will be on Vindy Talk Radio discussing Tuesday's rebound win, what happened, and what happens next.

