STRUTHERS

Dominic Leone III has won the Democratic race for Struthers judge with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

An unofficial tally shows that 37.78 percent of votes went to Leone.

Leone, the Struthers law director, faced James E. Lanzo, son of incumbent Struthers Judge James R. Lanzo, and Jamie Dunn, a visiting Struthers judge, in the Democratic primary.

Lanzo took 33.32 percent of votes and Dunn took 28.90 percent.

Leone will advance to the general election in November.

Struthers Municipal Court hears civil, criminal and traffic cases for Struthers, Poland, Lowellville, New Middletown and Springfield Township.