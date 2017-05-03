YOUNGSTOWN — Dominic Leone III has surged ahead in the Democratic race for Struthers judge with 17 of 38 precincts reporting.

An unofficial tally shows Leone with more than 1,000 of the 2,332 votes so far.

Leone, the Struthers law director, faces James E. Lanzo, son of incumbent Struthers Judge James R. Lanzo, and Jamie Dunn, a visiting Struthers judge, in the Democratic primary.

Lanzo has 37.18 percent of votes and Dunn thas 16.42 percent among precincts reporting.

Struthers Municipal Court hears civil, criminal and traffic cases for Struthers, Poland, Lowellville, New Middletown and Springfield Township.