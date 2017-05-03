JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

ELECTION UPDATE | Brown wins Democratic primary for Youngstown mayor


Published: Tue, May 2, 2017 @ 9:31 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jamael Tito Brown has won the Democratic Primary for mayor, knocking off incumbent John A. McNally.

The unofficial but final total is 4,363 for Brown to 3,862 for McNally.

Also, DeMaine Kitchen won the Democratic primary race for city council president, with 44 percent of the vote in a four-man field.

Carla Baldwin won the Democratic primary for municipal court judge, defeating Anthony Sertick, 4,757 to 3,370.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes