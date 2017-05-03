YOUNGSTOWN — Jamael Tito Brown has won the Democratic Primary for mayor, knocking off incumbent John A. McNally.

The unofficial but final total is 4,363 for Brown to 3,862 for McNally.

Also, DeMaine Kitchen won the Democratic primary race for city council president, with 44 percent of the vote in a four-man field.

Carla Baldwin won the Democratic primary for municipal court judge, defeating Anthony Sertick, 4,757 to 3,370.