YOUNGSTOWN

Police rounded up several members of a suspected drug ring secretly indicted last week on drug trafficking and state corrupt-activity charges.

Members of the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force, as well as the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force, Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team, the city police department and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office concentrated on a series of streets early this morning around Springdale Avenue, which is off Albert Street on the East Side.

Todd Werth of the Youngstown FBI office said six of the nine people authorities were looking for were captured as of early Tuesday afternoon. Another person surrendered at the city police station after learning his home was visited by police early in the morning looking for him.

Those being sought Tuesday were indicted last week by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges ranging from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity to trafficking in drugs.

