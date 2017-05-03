YOUNGSTOWN

It’s been a busy week for local insurance agencies, tree-removal companies and fire departments.

High winds and heavy rain caused damage to homes and businesses throughout the Mahoning Valley on both Sunday and Monday afternoons.

“We have been busy,” said Jim Stacy, owner of Timberwood Tree Service of Canfield. “We have quite a bit lined up.”

This week, Stacy’s business saw an increase in calls for services for trees that hit properties and houses.

Before the severe weather hits, homeowners should know the state of the trees around their property or call a tree company to see if they are dead or if there are any dead limbs that need to be cut down, Stacy said. Too much weight, a hard wind and shallow roots can cause the tree to topple.

“Fall is a good time of year to look for damaged limbs or stress on the trees,” Stacy said.

If a tree does fall, there are various steps homeowners should take to get the tree removed safely.

