JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Downed trees keep companies busy, homeowners looking for answers


Published: Tue, May 2, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

It’s been a busy week for local insurance agencies, tree-removal companies and fire departments.

High winds and heavy rain caused damage to homes and businesses throughout the Mahoning Valley on both Sunday and Monday afternoons.

“We have been busy,” said Jim Stacy, owner of Timberwood Tree Service of Canfield. “We have quite a bit lined up.”

This week, Stacy’s business saw an increase in calls for services for trees that hit properties and houses.

Before the severe weather hits, homeowners should know the state of the trees around their property or call a tree company to see if they are dead or if there are any dead limbs that need to be cut down, Stacy said. Too much weight, a hard wind and shallow roots can cause the tree to topple.

“Fall is a good time of year to look for damaged limbs or stress on the trees,” Stacy said.

If a tree does fall, there are various steps homeowners should take to get the tree removed safely.

Read what those are in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes