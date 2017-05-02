BROOKFIELD

The 28th annual Strimbu Memorial Barbecue will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Yankee Lake Ballroom, 1814 Youngstown-Conneaut Road (state Route 7). The event is a fundraiser for the Strimbu Memorial Fund, and is sponsored by First National Bank. A barbecue dinner will be served until 9, and pizza will be served from 9:30 to 11.

Southern Detour, a country cover band, will provide entertainment, and there will be live and silent auctions. Items include utility vehicles, travel packages, fishing trips, sporting event loge tickets, furniture, dinner packages and jewelry.

This year, the fund will award $2,000 leadership scholarships at the barbecue to qualified high school seniors from 14 local school districts, and will award an additional $10,000 to the overall leader.

The fund is in the memory of Nick Strimbu Jr., who was passionate about encouraging development in the Mahoning Valley. Tickets are $90 and are available at www.strimbumemorialfund.org or from any board member.