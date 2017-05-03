JOBS
Alta preschool teacher dismissed after report of child being dragged


Published: Tue, May 2, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Alta Head Start terminated a preschool teacher after the teacher reportedly dragged a preschool student down the hallway at Programs of Promise at Wilson Monday.

Youngstown City School District spokeswoman Denise Dick said the employee was asked not to return.

“Alta would and will never stand for anything other than the highest quality of excellence and anything short of that is beyond anything we find acceptable and would tolerate,” said Joe Shorokey, Alta Behavioral Health chief executive officer.

Shorokey said since the incident deals with a personnel manner, he is unable to disclose any further information.

No police report was filed. The school district, however, reported the incident to child protective services.

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

