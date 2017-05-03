WARREN

Two men were indicted on murder charges in separate homicides last week – one in Liberty Township and one in Mesopotamia Township.

Sean M. Clemens, 33, of Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Liberty, was indicted Tuesday on death-penalty-level charges in last week’s death of his elderly neighbor, Jane Larue Brown, 84.

Clemens also is indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson and tampering with evidence.

Douglas S. Day, 23, of Mesopotamia, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in the death of his girlfriend’s mother and wounding of his girlfriend April 25 at the home Day and his girlfriend shared on state Route 87 near the state Route 534 intersection.

Day’s charges do not contain specifications that would allow him to get the death penalty. The maximum sentence if convicted would be life in prison without parole eligibility or lesser life sentences with parole eligibility after 20, 25 or 30 years in prison.

Police say Day killed Cathryn Lambert, 48, of Stow, with a gunshot to the neck and injured his girlfriend, Tiffany Lambert, 26, by shooting her.

