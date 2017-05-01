YOUNGSTOWN

Union officials for ValleyCare Health System of Ohio say Steward Health Care System has officially taken ownership of two local hospitals and a rehabilitation center.

Northside Medical Center in Youngstown, Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren and Hillside Rehabilitation Center in Howland were purchased by Boston-based Steward in February from Community Health Systems.

“The experienced nurses of Northside Hospital will continue to serve the community and provide care close to home,” said Laurie Hornberger, president of the Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association representing more than 200 Northside registered nurses. “In all new ownership, there is an uncertainty with a new change. This is a welcomed change. The common goal is providing quality patient care.”

Steward is a private, physician-led, for-profit health care provider with 10 hospitals.

“We are very pleased with their approach to things,” said Thomas Connelly, president of the of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Local 2026 representing about 400 registered nurses at Trumbull Memorial. “We look forward to collaborating with them.”

The Vindicator is awaiting confirmation from Steward that the sale has been finalized.