YOUNGSTOWN — Community Health Systems Inc. announced today the sale of eight hospitals, including four local ones, to Steward Health Care LLC is complete.

Facilities included in the transaction are ValleyCare Health System of Ohio, with 355-bed Northside Medical Center in Youngstown, 311-bed Trumbull Memorial Hospital and 69-bed Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland; and 258-bed Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon, Pa.

The value of the sale has not been released.