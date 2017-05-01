JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Steward Health Systems now in control of Northside, Hillside and Trumbull hospitals


Published: Mon, May 1, 2017 @ 4:42 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Community Health Systems Inc. announced today the sale of eight hospitals, including four local ones, to Steward Health Care LLC is complete.

Facilities included in the transaction are ValleyCare Health System of Ohio, with 355-bed Northside Medical Center in Youngstown, 311-bed Trumbull Memorial Hospital and 69-bed Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland; and 258-bed Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon, Pa.

The value of the sale has not been released.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes