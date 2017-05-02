JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Reds top Pirates in 10 innings


Published: Mon, May 1, 2017 @ 10:47 p.m.

CINCINNATI — Billy Hamilton hit an RBI double in the 10th inning to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Tucker Barnhart walked with one out in the 10th. Arismendy Alcantara pinch-ran for him and went to second on Daniel Hudson’s (0-1) errant pickoff attempt.

After a groundout, Hamilton lined a double to right, giving the Reds consecutive wins for the first time since completing a four-game winning streak on April 12.

Michael Lorenzen (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Adam Duvall had a three-run home run for the Reds.

Josh Harrison homered twice and Andrew McCutchen also went deep for Pittsburgh.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes