POLAND — Posing for pictures beneath a “Welcome to Bulldog Country” banner with a blue-and-white “Queen of Poland” sash draped across her, Sara Hill-Strock started to cry.

“Tears of joy,” she explained.

The 90-year-old was surprised, delighted, and feeling a little sentimental when a group of Poland Seminary High School students showed up today at Shepherd of the Valley to surprise the lifelong Poland resident with a parade and pep rally in her honor.

Hill-Strock has lived in Poland her entire life, a fact of which she’s very proud. Her mother graduated from PSHS 101 years ago in June, and Hill-Strock graduated from the school nearly 71 years ago – on May 28, 1946, to be exact.

All these years later, she continues to get together for monthly meals with some of her classmates from the group of 45 people with whom she graduated.

“I just love Poland,” Hill-Strock said, struggling to hold back tears. “This was a special day for me.”

