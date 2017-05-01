POLAND — As members of the Poland Seminary High School played the school's fight song, Sara Hill Strock put her hand to her heart and proudly sang along.

Strock, 90, graduated from the school 71 years ago, but remains as proud a bulldog as ever. That's why Shepherd of the Valley, where Strock lives, organized a special event for her today.

High school band members, football players and cheerleaders surprised Strock with a Poland pride pep rally this morning, bringing tears to Strock's eyes.

"Tears of joy," she said.

Strock's mother graduated from PSHS 100 years ago, and Strock's three children attended Poland schools. She still gets together with some of her classmates once a month.

"I just love Poland," she said. "Today was a special day for me."