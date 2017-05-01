BOARDMAN — The National Weather Service today is visiting areas of the township that sustained damage in Sunday's storm.

Two NWS employees will conduct a survey of the storm to determine what the weather event was.

Strong gusts of wind and heavy rain hit parts of the township Sunday, causing damage in numerous areas. The sudden event was limited to the Boardman area, the NWS said.

A NWS representative said the findings likely will be released this evening.