YOUNGSTOWN
Former Ohio Senate President Harry Meshel was honored for his service to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown at the annual Pittsburgh Metropolis St. Photios Awards banquet. Each year, two members of the 52 parishes in the Metropolis of Pittsburgh are recognized for their service to the church community. Meshel and Mary Dimitriou, both of Youngstown, were honored for their work at St. Nicholas.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.