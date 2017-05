BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALEXANDER, ELIJAH G 10/10/1988 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



ANDERSON, TRAYSHELL 2/26/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Contempt Of Court

COX, DELVON 1/11/1999 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Burglary

DAVIS, JAMES RUSSELL 5/20/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



EDWARDS, JAMAICA LAKIESHA 10/24/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fictitious Tags

FAUCETTE, KEVIN D 4/23/1987 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Rearview Mirror; Clear View To Front Both Sides And Rear

JACKSON, LEVON OSHA 12/21/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability



KENNEDY, MAURICE JUAN 1/22/1971 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. OVI Physical Control Of Vehicle

KORDA, AMANDA 9/29/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



MCDOWELL, CORDALE JAMES 7/27/1987 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

MCNAIR, GINO J 10/10/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Telecommunications Fraud



MELLOTT, NADINE RENEE 12/28/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



SANDERS, JAYSHAWN JAMARCUS JERMONTA 10/27/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Burglary

WARD, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER 5/20/1983 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

WILFORD, SEAN CHRISTOPHER 1/22/1989 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANDERSON, KYLE JAMES 9/10/1996 4/29/2017 TIME SERVED



BALDWIN-NEISWANGER, CODY RICHARD 2/23/1994 4/21/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



BELL, RAYMOND GLENN 4/12/1959 5/1/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

BENNETT, JEFFERY HOWARD 6/11/1993 3/3/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

BUCKLEY, BRIAN FRANCIS 1/28/1993 10/7/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



BUZZARD, NYASIA 7/31/1993 4/24/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CAMPBELL, DEVAN S 12/16/1993 4/11/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



CAUDILL, BETHANY C. 1/27/1995 4/29/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



COFIELD, EMANUEL GILBRAN JR 8/1/1995 2/2/2017 TIME SERVED

CURRAN JR, ROBERT J 7/16/1973 4/14/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



DODSON, AUTUMN NICOLE 10/31/1990 4/24/2017 TIME SERVED

EDWARDS, RONNIE E 3/5/1992 11/17/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



FOOSE, AUBREY ARMOND 2/8/1995 4/10/2017 BONDED OUT



GIANFRANCESCO, PERCY 10/13/1962 1/20/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HENDERSON, DAQUAN R AMON 11/1/1997 2/11/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



KRUSELY, JOHN III 9/2/1966 4/23/2017 TIME SERVED



LAROUERE, COLIN F 1/12/1983 4/6/2017 BONDED OUT



LITTLE, MIRANDA M 7/2/1994 4/20/2017 TIME SERVED



MAGALLON, RAUL 5/17/1975 4/14/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MOORE, JASON EDWARD 2/23/1986 4/3/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



PEREZ, LUIS ERIQUE 5/20/1955 10/27/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



PRATT, DONALD JAMES 6/19/1968 12/21/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



ROMAN, KEVIN 8/5/1997 4/15/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SOLINGER, HELEN 6/4/1983 4/21/2017 TIME SERVED



SQUARE, ICELEYA C 8/11/1987 4/28/2017 BONDED OUT



STAHURA, MARK ANTHONY 3/2/1994 3/6/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

STEPHENSON, RORY J 11/19/1981 2/13/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



WHITTED, MICHAEL 7/1/1991 4/7/2017 TIME SERVED



WINGO, JAMAL D 8/8/1981 4/28/2017 TIME SERVED