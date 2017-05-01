COLUMBUS — Gov. John Kasich postponed nine executions Monday, the latest rescheduling as the state deals with legal challenges to its lethal injection process and attempts to locate supplies of the drugs used to put Ohio inmates to death.

The move came a week after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit agreed to a full-panel review of Ohio’s adopted execution method, following an earlier federal magistrate judge’s ruling that the lethal injection process proposed by the state was unconstitutional.

The new review will not be completed until mid-June at the earliest, according to the governor’s office, prompting the governor’s decision Monday.

Ronald Phillips, convicted in the brutal rape and murder of an Akron girl in 1993, was scheduled to be executed next week. He’ll now face a July 26 execution date.

Gary Otte, facing a June 13 execution for killing of two people in Cuyahoga County in 1992, was moved to Sept. 13.

And Raymond Tibbetts, facing a July 26 execution for the murder of his wife an an elderly man in Hamilton County in 1997, was moved to Oct. 18.

Other postponements announced Monday included:

• Alva Campbell Jr., convicted in the 1997 murder of a Franklin County man, was moved to Nov. 15 from Sept. 13.

• William Montgomery, convicted in the 1986 murder of two women in Lucas County, was moved to Jan. 3, 2018, from Oct. 18.

• Robert Van Hook, convicted in the 1985 murder of a Hamilton County man, was moved to Feb. 13, 2018, from Nov. 15.

• John Stumpf, convicted in the 1984 murder of Mary Jane Stout and the attempted murder of Stout’s husband, Norman, in Guernsey County, was moved to Nov. 14, 2018, from Jan. 3, 2018.

• Warren Henness, convicted in the 1992 murder of a Franklin County man, was moved to March 14, 2018, from Feb. 13, 2018.

• Douglas Coley, convicted in the 1997 murder of a Lucas County man, was moved to Sept. 18, 2019, from March 14, 2018.

The postponements continue a years-long legal challenge over Ohio’s lethal injection protocols, following the execution of Dennis McGuire in January 2014.