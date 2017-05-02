LIBERTY — Jim Freeze has become executive director of Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries, succeeding Mike McBride, who retired last month after 35 years in that position.

Freeze, a Boardman native, is a West Point graduate who served six years in the Army and completed two tours in Iraq.

In Raleigh, N.C., he worked at a recruiting firm, helping military veterans find jobs.

He went on to help create Carroll’s Kitchen, a restaurant that employed women from various Raleigh-area shelters.

Freeze, who lives in Boardman with his wife, Grace, and two sons, joined Goodwill March 22, working alongside McBride to achieve a smooth leadership transition, the agency said.

Goodwill employs and provides vocational rehabilitation services to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment.