Registration has begun for the 2017 Greatest Golfer of the Valley.

Juniors can register NOW as they will tee off in two weeks.

Adults — who tee off in August — will start registering NEXT Monday.

Greatest is in its 8th season. It's presented by Farmers National Bank, Superior Beverage and Covelli Enterprises.

Below are dates and courses for adult and junior individual competition. The scramble events are lining up for the annual championship.

And the long-drive event is on the Greatest calendar for the fourth year.

2017 JUNIOR Greatest Dates:

— Squaw Creek — Saturday, May 13, 1 p.m.

— Pine Lakes — Saturday, May 20, 1 p.m.

— Tam O’Shanter — Thursday, June 15, 9 a.m. (*Only Shotgun start of season)

— Mill Creek — Wed., June 28, 9 a.m.

— Salem Hills — Thursday, July 6, 11 a.m.

— Trumbull — Thursday, July 13, 1 p.m.

— Championship hosted by Avalon Lakes Golf and Country Club

Friday, July 21, 2 p.m. — Squaw Creek, Opening Round of u17 Finals

Saturday, July 22, 12:30 — Avalon Lakes, Finals, Greatest Juniors.

(Format: All u17s will play a 36-hole shootout, the first 18 holes played Friday at SC; second 18 to be played Saturday at Avalon. The u14s will just play 18 holes Saturday at Avalon. Reminder: Eligibility limits are: age 15-17 and 12-14 by Finals round; and resident in 5-county Vindy area.)

2017 ADULTS Dates:

— Miller Lite Greatest Scramble Championship, Monday, Aug. 14, 1 p.m. at Lake Club.

— Covelli Enterprises Greatest Golfer Long Drive, Thursday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. at Tippecanoe Country Club.

— Farmers National Bank Greatest Adults Championship, Aug. 18-20 at Mill Creek, Youngstown C.C., Tippecanoe C.C., Oak Tree G.C., Avalon Lakes and The Lake Club.

Friday, Aug. 18

Please be aware that some divisions might split between morning and afternoon tee times. Read close! We try to accommodate all requests for late or early tee times due to work, weddings, etc.

Adult eligibility: Age 18 or over; not a professional; must prove skill level, and currently a 5-county resident or are a graduate of a school system, including colleges, in such.

• Mill Creek North

8 a.m.-9:30: Men's Open and Ladies, Ladies 9+, Men’s 9-12 divisions

1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 9-12 and 17+ Handicap

• Mill Creek South

8 a.m.-9:30: Seniors, Seniors 10+, Super Seniors, Men’s 5-8

1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 5-8 and Men’s 13-16 Handicaps

Saturday, Aug. 19:

(The below course plans are projected based on past years’ enrollment. This plan is to be finalized near Aug. 1 and change if registrations flood a certain division. But as of now, this lineup looks likely.)

— Avalon — Men’s 5-8 and Super Seniors

— Oak Tree — Men’s Open, Ladies

— Tippecanoe— Men’s 13-16, Seniors Open, Sen 10+

— Youngstown — Men’s 9-12, Men’s 17+

Sunday, Aug. 20

Championship Sunday

9 a.m. start

96 players from the whole field (Roughly 25 pct of division entries.)

Contact us:

