Film and discussion 'Legalize Democracy' is Wednesday at YSU's Cushwa Hall


Published: Mon, May 1, 2017 @ 8:45 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The film "Legalize Democracy and the Move to Amend," will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Youngstown State University's Cushwa Hall, Room B112.

Greg Coleridge of the Move to Amend Ohio Network will be on hand for a discussion after the film.

The film and discussion is free. The speaker series is sponsored, in part, by The James Dale Ethics Center. There is free on-street parking after 5 p.m. at the metered parking spaces along Lincoln Avenue and nearby streets. Anyone needing assistance should call the YSU Student Security Service at 330-941-1515.

