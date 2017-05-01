BOARDMAN — A man who police say burglarized a Forest Park Drive home early this morning left behind some of his own possessions: his shoes and cell phone.

Township police found Delvon Cox, 18, of Youngstown, hiding barefoot in some bushes near the scene of the burglary. They later found a pair of Air Jordan sneakers, a flashlight and phone belonging to Cox on a windowsill at the burglarized home. He is charged with burglary, possession of criminal tools, and grant theft of a motor vehicle, according to a police report.

Police were called out for a reported break-in about 2:30 a.m. The homeowner told police he awoke when he heard someone kicking over a dog dish in the kitchen, and then found that someone had stolen his laptop and backpack.

The missing property was found outside the window that Cox is believed to have used to enter and escape.