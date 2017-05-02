COLUMBUS — A controversial amendment to a bill now being considered by the state House of Representatives has been removed from the proposed legislation.

The version of House Bill 49, the state budget bill for fiscal year 2018-19 that cleared a committee today, no longer includes an amendment that would give probate courts expanded authority over park districts such as Mill Creek MetroParks.

The proposed amendment said a probate court may “investigate matters involving the park district,” “impose duties or restrictions on a person or party who interferes with the park district’s purposes,” and may “tax the cost of proceedings as court costs to be assessed by the court in its discretion.”

Critics characterized the amendment as an attempt to silence citizens such as the Mahoning Valley residents who in the past have been vocal in their opposition to actions taken by MetroParks leaders.

State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, and Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, applauded the amendment’s removal.