YOUNGSTOWN — Police are on the scene of the day's second stabbing on the West Side.

Officers are at a home in the 500 block of North Dunlap Avenue where a person was stabbed in the chest and drove himself to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

There is a possible suspect at the home.

About 11:45 a.m., a woman was stabbed in the hand at a Salt Springs Road apartment. A man was arrested in that stabbing.