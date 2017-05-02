JOBS
Capitals blow 3-0 lead, but beat Penguins in OT


Published: Mon, May 1, 2017 @ 11:10 p.m.

Kevin Shattenkirk scored 3:13 into overtime and the Washington Capitals overcame a late collapse in regulation to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Monday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Washington drew within 2-1 in the series when Shattenkirk’s shot from the point zipped by Marc-Andre Fleury’s blocker. Game 4 is Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins played most of the game without star Sidney Crosby, who left in the first period after taking a hit to the head from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen. Washington appeared to be in control thanks to goals by Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetzov. The lead vanished in the final two minutes of the third when Evgeni Malkin and Justin Schultz scored in a 48-second span to force overtime.

