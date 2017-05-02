BOARDMAN — For many years, the football stadium at Boardman Center was home to the Boardman Relay for Life.

This year, the event will move to a new venue: Spartan Stadium at Boardman High School, 7777 Glenwood Ave.

Event organizers are excited for the change.

“This year is going to be the most exciting event here in Boardman,” said Frank Lazzeri, co-leader of the event and former Boardman schools superintendent. “We have moved from the old Spartan Stadium to the new Spartan Stadium. ... It’s going to be a super year in this new venue.”

The 2017 Boardman Relay for Life, a 24-hour event, will start at 6 p.m. May 19. The event also will feature its first-ever fireworks display.

