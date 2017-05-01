JOBS
Auto Parkit won't buy former Packard Electric site


Published: Mon, May 1, 2017 @ 4:05 p.m.

WARREN

Auto Parkit, the Los Angeles-based automated parking company operated by Warren native Christopher Alan, has purchased a smaller building on Dana Street but isn't buying the former Packard Electric site.

Alan said negotiations didn't work out with the owner of the two Packard buildings, but Auto Parkit is continuing to look for another, additional building.

Alan said negotiations also didn't produce an agreement with the backup location he had mentioned earlier.

