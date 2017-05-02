WARREN — Two Cleveland attorneys have been added to the defense team of Nasser Hamad of Howland, including David Doughten, whose representation of Donna Roberts helped temporarily reverse her death sentence in the murder of her husband in 2001 in their Howland home.

Doughten and Atty. Robert Dixon filed a document April 19 in the case called an “appearance,” stating that they will be appearing on behalf of Hamad in his aggravated murder case after being “retained by the defendant’s family.”

On the same day, they filed a motion requesting a status conference at which they could discuss motions, pretrial evidence and the trial schedule.

It adds that Doughten and Dixon anticipate a request for a “slight change” in the current trial date.

A short time later, Judge Ronald Rice changed the date of the final pretrial hearing from 1:30 p.m. May 18 to 1:30 p.m. May 17. The case is set for trial at 9 a.m. Sept. 18.

Hamad, 47, is charged in the Feb. 25 shooting deaths of two young men and the shootings of three other people who came to his house on state Route 46 in Howland in what police have called an ongoing dispute.

