YOUNGSTOWN — For the second night in a row, officers on the police department’s midnight turn found a loaded gun during a traffic stop.

Reports said police pulled over a car about 1:40 a.m. today at Market Street and Falls Avenue on the South Side and found the handle of a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun underneath one of the passengers, David Johnson, 31, of Mabel Avenue.

Johnson at first gave police the name of his brother. When he gave his real name, officers found he is not allowed to have a gun. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Early Thursday, police found a loaded .357 Magnum during a traffic stop and late Monday officers found two handguns after a foot chase on the East Side. All four guns were taken by officers who work the midnight turn.