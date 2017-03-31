WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says it's too early to consider an immunity deal for President Donald Trump's former national security adviser.

Rep. Adam Schiff says that Michael Flynn even discussing possible immunity in exchange for protection from prosecution is a "grave and momentous" step because of the seniority of his former position.

Schiff says the House intelligence committee is interested in hearing Flynn's story, but there would have to be coordination with the Senate intelligence committee and the Justice Department on the terms.

The House and Senate intelligence committees and the FBI are investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. The probe includes scrutiny of Flynn's ties with Russia.