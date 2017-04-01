POLAND

The village lost a neighbor, a councilman, a husband and a friend when Henry Robert “Bob” Limmer, 82, died of congestive heart failure early Wednesday morning at his home.

Though some people in the village knew about his health struggles, fiscal officer Nick Srnec said it came as a surprise that Limmer’s death happened so suddenly.

“We saw him here at the last meeting [March 21] and he seemed like himself,” Srnec said.

Srnec knew Limmer for more than five years. He said he always enjoyed arriving at council meetings early to talk with Limmer and other councilmen about personal and family life before the meetings began. He described him as a diligent and kind man who will be missed.

“He was a very nice guy. He was very thorough. He paid attention to legal detail,” he said. “It was almost like having two solicitors.”

Mayor Tim Sicafuse knew Limmer for a decade. He said the nicest thing about the councilman was his service to the village as a non-Poland native.

