JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Poland councilman dies of congestive heart failure



Published: Fri, March 31, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

POLAND

The village lost a neighbor, a councilman, a husband and a friend when Henry Robert “Bob” Limmer, 82, died of congestive heart failure early Wednesday morning at his home.

Though some people in the village knew about his health struggles, fiscal officer Nick Srnec said it came as a surprise that Limmer’s death happened so suddenly.

“We saw him here at the last meeting [March 21] and he seemed like himself,” Srnec said.

Srnec knew Limmer for more than five years. He said he always enjoyed arriving at council meetings early to talk with Limmer and other councilmen about personal and family life before the meetings began. He described him as a diligent and kind man who will be missed.

“He was a very nice guy. He was very thorough. He paid attention to legal detail,” he said. “It was almost like having two solicitors.”

Mayor Tim Sicafuse knew Limmer for a decade. He said the nicest thing about the councilman was his service to the village as a non-Poland native.

Read more about him in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes