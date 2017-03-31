BOARDMAN — The Ohio A. Philip Randolph Institute is having its 2017 state education conference at the Holiday Inn Boardman 7410 South Ave., today through Sunday.

The annual dinner will be Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m. at the hotel. Keynote speaker will be Fred Richmond, International vice president of the United Steelworkers of America. Other guests include state Sen. Joseph Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, and Betty Sutton, both Democratic Party gubernatorial candidates, and Petee Talley, secretary-treasurer of the Ohio AFL-CIO. The group will be welcomed to the area by Youngstown Mayor John A. McNally.



There will also be a luncheon at the hotel at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Keynote speaker for the luncheon is Juvenile Court Magistrate Carla Baldwin, a candidate for Youngstown Municipal Court judge.



This year’s conference is hosted by the Youngstown and Trumbull chapters of APRI. Black labor leaders from across Ohio will be in attendance at the conference.