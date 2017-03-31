JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio A. Philip Randolph Institute conference in Boardman this weekend



Published: Fri, March 31, 2017 @ 2:32 p.m.

BOARDMAN — The Ohio A. Philip Randolph Institute is having its 2017 state education conference at the Holiday Inn Boardman 7410 South Ave., today through Sunday.

The annual dinner will be Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m. at the hotel. Keynote speaker will be Fred Richmond, International vice president of the United Steelworkers of America. Other guests include state Sen. Joseph Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, and Betty Sutton, both Democratic Party gubernatorial candidates, and Petee Talley, secretary-treasurer of the Ohio AFL-CIO. The group will be welcomed to the area by Youngstown Mayor John A. McNally.

There will also be a luncheon at the hotel at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Keynote speaker for the luncheon is Juvenile Court Magistrate Carla Baldwin, a candidate for Youngstown Municipal Court judge.

This year’s conference is hosted by the Youngstown and Trumbull chapters of APRI. Black labor leaders from across Ohio will be in attendance at the conference.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes