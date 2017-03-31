JOBS
Ohio man wanted for killing is arrested in Maine



Published: Fri, March 31, 2017 @ 6:39 p.m.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — An Ohio man wanted for murder in his home state has been jailed after a routine bail check on a man in Augusta, Maine.

Police say they found two Ohio men in the apartment of the man they were checking on. One of them, 18-year-old Matthew Mason of Sandusky, was allegedly wanted for murder.

Augusta police seized drugs and arrested all three men Wednesday. Mason is charged with being a fugitive from justice who's wanted by the Lorain Police Department in Ohio.

Mason remained detained today at the Kennebec County Jail.

