JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor leaves state insurance department



Published: Fri, March 31, 2017 @ 5:06 p.m.

COLUMBUS — Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor stepped down today as head of the Ohio Department of Insurance, weeks after announcing the formation of a campaign committee for a potential 2018 gubernatorial run.

Taylor will continue to serve as lieutenant governor and will head the state’s Common Sense Initiative and Ohio Business Gateway Modernization Project, a spokesman said.

Gov. John Kasich named Jillian Froment as Taylor’s replacement at the insurance department. Froment has been deputy director of the state agency since 2011.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes