COLUMBUS — Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor stepped down today as head of the Ohio Department of Insurance, weeks after announcing the formation of a campaign committee for a potential 2018 gubernatorial run.

Taylor will continue to serve as lieutenant governor and will head the state’s Common Sense Initiative and Ohio Business Gateway Modernization Project, a spokesman said.

Gov. John Kasich named Jillian Froment as Taylor’s replacement at the insurance department. Froment has been deputy director of the state agency since 2011.