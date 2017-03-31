CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say the young son of a woman who was among four people found dead inside a home escaped after being swooped up by another man when a shooting broke out.

Investigators say the woman's former fiance shot her and two others at the Canton home before killing himself Thursday.

Police say the shooter, 21-year-old Tres Peterson, of Massillon, was in the Army Reserves.

They identified the victims as his former girlfriend, Cheyenne Calderon, her mother, Kelly Freshour, and Timothy Keyser.

The city's police chief says another man grabbed Calderon's 3-year-old son and ran from the house when Peterson began firing.

Police tell The Canton Repository that Peterson and Calderon broke up a week ago.

A detective says Peterson bought the gun an hour before the shooting.