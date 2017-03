BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

CONNER CRAFT, TASHONNA T 9/22/1997 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE



CROCKETT, ALLEN 9/1/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle



CURTIS, GEREMY D 2/13/1973 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



FRANGOS, SPIRO L 6/9/1976 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



GARCIA, MARIO 8/25/1985 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Fugitive From Justice



GILLESPIE, JASON 6/11/1974 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Menacing



GRAY, BRIAWNA RENEE 12/4/1991 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



GREEN, RONALD W 8/27/1963 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



GROSS, JAMES MICHAEL 9/2/1962 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation



HALL, JORDAN P 9/30/1983 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Robbery



HOLBY, MICHAEL 1/23/1993 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Trafficking in Drugs



JOHNSON, DAVID LEE 2/12/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Robbery



JONES, CODY 11/17/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Nonsupport Of Dependents



JONES, TRACY L 12/5/1967 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Transfer of ownership and registration



KALNA, DAVID ANTHONY 7/25/1980 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



KOZIORYNSKY, DARLENE ANN 8/12/1959 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

LAURY, ANDRE 8/18/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



PATTON, MELQUAN NISHAWN 1/2/1992 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



REYES, JASMINE 7/28/1985 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



TEMPLE, ALINA M 7/26/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault



WELSH, THOMAS LAWRENCE 6/3/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Impaired



WILLIAMS, DONALD JEFFERY JR 1/22/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Vehicular Vandalism



WILSON, LUKE J 12/31/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Vehicular Vandalism

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALBRIGHT, SAMUEL E. 9/20/1961 2/1/2017 TIME SERVED



AUSTIN, NATHANIEL JR 8/18/1988 3/29/2017 RELEASED



COLLINS, JONNISE S 6/10/1991 3/23/2017 TIME SERVED



COX, DARIAN 6/24/1989 1/31/2017 TIME SERVED



CUMMINGS, RICHARD S 9/2/1972 12/29/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



FERENCE, JOHN L JR 12/27/1985 7/3/2016 RELEASED



FLETCHER, MATTHEW 9/19/1994 3/28/2017 BONDED OUT



GREEN, KHALIAH J 11/11/1976 3/1/2017 TIME SERVED



HALL, JEREMY C 1/27/1987 3/30/2017 BONDED OUT



HASKINS, LEON CHADWICK JR 7/29/1995 3/30/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



JACKSON, WILLIAM NATHANIEL III 10/31/1991 3/27/2017 TIME SERVED



JOHNSON, STEPHANIE J 6/10/1985 3/27/2017 TIME SERVED



JONES, MARVIN E 12/14/1955 1/12/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



IGHTBODY, BRANDON L 5/10/1992 3/6/2017 BONDED OUT



ORTIZ, RAYVENN DANATE, NAUTICA KATA 5/29/1996 3/26/2017 BONDED OUT



PREST, STEVEN A 4/18/1983 1/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



STAMPER, MADISON 8/28/1998 3/30/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



STOKES, MATTHEW J 9/13/1979 3/25/2017 BONDED OUT



WESTON, JOSHUA ALEXANDER 10/28/1980 2/8/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WOODS, JEFFREY ALLEN 7/23/1975 10/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY