Kindergarten teacher arrested after gun found in classroom



Published: Fri, March 31, 2017 @ 9:39 p.m.

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia kindergarten teacher arrested after administrators found a loaded gun in her purse in her classroom has been released from jail.

Paulding County sheriff's Sgt. Ashley Henson says the gun was found after an employee at Shelton Elementary in Dallas alerted administrators about noon Thursday that 39-year-old Melanie Bullard's breath smelled of alcohol.

Henson says Bullard tested positive for alcohol in evaluations administered by a school resource officer. Administrators then searched for any open containers and ultimately found a loaded handgun in her purse, which was on the floor under her desk.

Bullard was released Friday after posting $3,500 bond. She faces charges of reckless conduct and possession of a weapon on school property. It wasn't immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

